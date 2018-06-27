Al Bayan College holds media forum

MUSCAT: Al Bayan College on Wednesday organised Al Bayan 1st Media Forum under the theme ‘We Communicate for Oman’. The meeting was held under the auspices of Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Minister of Information.

The Under-Secretary stressed the importance of the forum and its activities by the college students.

He pointed out that Al Bayan College students signing of the media charter of honour drafted by Oman Journalists’ Association reflect the College’s belief in the importance of such charters.

He stressed the support of the Ministry of Information to organising such media forums which raised the college students and teachers’ awareness and make them close to decision makers, such as editors-in-chief and other media organisations.

Dr Modhi bint Juma al Ghailaniyah, Dean of Al Bayan College, in her speech pointed out that since 2006, Al Bayan College sought to create real partnership with the civil society organisations and the different media means to achieve the common aims.

The forum included a panel discussion that covered four themes namely the forum aims and objectives, the active players in social networks and national duty, the values and principles that should be adopted by the social networks’ users and finally the activity on the social networks and limitations of the law.

Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, Chairman of OJA , Dr Fadhil Mohsen from Al Bayan College and Head of the Organising Committee and Moosa al Farie, participated in the Forum. — ONA

