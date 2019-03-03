Al Barwani felicitated at Maker Faire Dubai

Muscat, March 3 – For path-breaking contribution to the tech world including developing applications and making an inspirational impact on the lives of people from all walks of life, Tariq Hilal al Barwani, founder of Knowledge Oman, was felicitated at the Maker Faire 2019 in Dubai recently. Dr Jamal Mohammed al Mehairi, Secretary-General of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, handed the trophy and certificate of appreciation at a thrilling event hosting over 150 makers and innovators around the world at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Barwani said, “This award comes as an outcome of years of hard work coupled with clear focus and daily study. Also the people in the journey, including my family and members of Knowledge Oman, holds special contribution to the success. I’m honoured to be recognised and will continue delivering my best at all times. We are born with a duty to make a difference, and that difference of positivity must include everyone else too.”

Knowledge Oman has been conducting seminars, workshops and supporting individuals and organisations with initiatives in Oman since 2008 for free. The objective of Knowledge Oman is to solidify his Majesty the Sultan Qaboos vision of transforming Oman into a knowledge based society. Barwani has personally launched initiatives in collaboration with local and international partners since young age that has contributed in the development of many projects in media, communication, telecom and the education.

Owning to his unique method of interactive communication and practical examples, Barwani has been one of the most sought after motivational speaks in Oman and the world stage including the UAE, the US, Australia, India and the UK.

The Maker Faire is an international festival that celebrates and supports makers, innovators, craftsmen, amateurs, engineers, students, from all groups of the community. The Maker Faire contributes to the development of projects and innovations by urging the concerned parties to adapt and support them to transform ideas into products. The event brings together experts and specialists to share knowledge and experiences from all around the world.

