Al Baleed, Samahram see over 4,000 footfalls in June

SALALAH: The number of visitors to Al Baleed and Samahram archaeological sites during June stood at 4,669, according to statistics from the Department of Frankincense Land Sites at His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser’s Office for Cultural Affairs. Al Baleed Archaeological Park and Frankincense Land Museum received 3,051 visitors and Samahram Archaeological Site received 1,333 visitors. Wadi Dokka received 181 visitors and Wbar Archaeological Site received 104 visitors. Al Baleed Archaeological Park, Samahram, ‘Shasir Area’ and Wadi Dokka are registered sites on the World Heritage List under the name ‘Land of Frankincense’ sites. The Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs is developing several archaeological sites and providing them with utilities to serve the goals of cultural and archaeological tourism in the Governorate of Dhofar. — ONA

