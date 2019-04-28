Al Aufi is Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Sunday issued three Royal Decrees.

Royal Decree No 32/2019 appoints a Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Article 1 of the Royal Decree states that Dr Hamad bin Said bin Sulaiman al Aufi shall be appointed as Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Article 2 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the date of issue.

Royal Decree No 33/2019 appoints an under-secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Article 1 states that Dr Saud bin Hamoud bin Ahmed al Habsi shall be appointed as Under-Secretary for Fisheries at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Article 2 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the

date of issue.

Royal Decree No 34/2019 appoints a deputy for the Chairperson of the Public Authority for Craft Industries.

Article 1 of the Decree states that Abdulwahab bin Nasser bin Rashid al Mantheri shall be appointed as Deputy to the Chairperson of the Public Authority for Craft Industries, with the Special Grade.

Article 2 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the date of issue. — ONA

