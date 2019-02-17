Al Araimi Walkway Project to be ready by 2020

MUSCAT, FEB 17 – Al-Raid Group celebrated the laying of the foundation stone of the Al-Araimi Walkway Project in Al-Sawmahan area in the Wilayat of Barka on an area of 140,000 square meters the construction work of which is expected to take about 20 months and will be ready for launch in November 2020. The Walkway is part of Al-Raid Group’s portfolio of retail, leisure and tourism projects with an allocation of nearly RO 400 Million to invest in these sectors over the next five years, and expected to contribute thousands of direct and indirect jobs to job seekers.

Shaikh Raid bin Abdullah al Araimi, Deputy Chairperson of Al-Raid Group said, at the press conference, that after the completion of the Boulevard Project and realising its vision of the role it should play towards society, it is time to launch its biggest and more massive project. “Al Araimi Walkway will be a commercial centre with a commercial, entertainment and touristic objective. It will be an addition to the national economy, enhance the development process in the country, and translate the government’s directions in finding projects that play a role in providing employment opportunities within the framework of the partnership between the government and the private sector and maximising its local investments. Once complete, the project will provide about 3,000 job opportunities, including 1200 direct and 1800 indirect,” said Al-Araimi.

Al-Raid Group chose the Al-Sawmahan area in Barka to set up Al-Araimi Walkway Project because of the presence of Oman’s second-largest population with high purchasing power and a modern and integrated infrastructure of a modern network of roads, intersections and bridges linking the Al-Araimi Walkway to the Wilayats in Batinah North and South Governorate. It is also located next to Khazaen Project, a modern and integrated logistics city, making the area a multi-purpose destination of multiple services. The presence of Khazaen Project stresses the importance of a commercial and entertainment project that serves the population density and responds to their needs to enhance the competitiveness of Outlet Mall.

Al Araimi Walkway includes many facilities that meet the aspirations of the various segments, including tourists from outside the Sultanate. In addition to the shopping, it also provides family entertainment. The project also includes a 4-star hotel, a full range of international luxury restaurants, cafes, fashion shops, beauty and accessories, jewellery and antiques as well as entertainment and adventure halls, cinema and bowling rooms, virtual reality games, a closed water park, and an ice town. It has also beautiful outdoor courtyards and super-beauty corridors designed to provide a convenient and relaxing atmosphere for shoppers and visitors.