Al Ansab Sewage Treatment Plant Phase II project nearing completion

MUSCAT, JUNE 24 – Eng Khalid bin Hassan al Lawati, Acting Projects General Manager at Haya Water, has confirmed that work on Phase II of the Al Ansab Sewage Treatment Plant Project is in full swing and almost 98 per cent complete. The project is expected to be fully accomplished within the next few months. “The expanded treatment plant is currently in the commissioning stage with capacity expected to reach 125,000 cubic metres per day. The plant is equipped with state of the art membrane reactor technology (MBR). This plant is considered to be one of the largest of its kind in the world that operates on this technology,” Al Lawati said.

Al Ansab plant project has been divided into several stages to ensure scheduled and smooth implementation. The plant, originally built and operated in 2010 with a capacity of 57,300 cubic metres per day, is being upgraded receive 125,000 cubic metres per day of wastewater. Plant capacity is projected to 140,000 cubic metres per day after the completion of Phase III by the end of 2022, Al Lawati addeed. Haya Water projects in the Wilayat of Bausher, which extends from Al Hamriyah roundabout to Al Mouj Muscat, through Hilat Al Sadd, Al Wattayah, Al Qurum, Madinat Al Ilam, Madinat Al Sultan Qaboos, Al Sarouj, Al Khuwair, Al Ghubra, Al Athaibah, Bausher, Gala and Al Ansab, are among the largest schemes being executed by the Company.

Networks under various stages of construction and completion total 660 km in length. Around 11,565 units in the wilayat have been connected to sewage networks. In addition the treated water distribution networks extend a total length of about 87 km, while the fibre optic length is about 528 kilometres.

