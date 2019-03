Muscat: Eng Mohsin bin Mohammed al Sheikh, chairman of Muscat Municipality, officially inaugurated the Al Amerat Walkway Project with representatives of al Tasneem Group and other officials on Sunday.

“Construction of the 1,700 m long and 4m wide walkway and bike trail stems from the municipality’s keenness to implement development projects that serve the public and to keep pace with the architectural development of the area,” said Engineer Essa bin Salim al Riyami, Director-General of Muscat Municipality in Al Amerat.

The project is aimed at encouraging people to take part in the exercise-related activities as Al Amerat, unlike other wilayats, lacks beach fronts. The project includes green spaces and a roadside garden.