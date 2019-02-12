Al Ahlia Insurance wins ‘Oman Insurer of the Year’ award

MUSCAT: Al Ahlia Insurance, one of the leading insurers in the Sultanate won the Oman Insurer of the Year award at MENA Insurance Awards 2019 for the 6th time. Previously they’ve won the title in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 & 2018.

These awards are judged by an independent panel of industry experts and acknowledge people and companies that have outperformed in their respective markets. This year’s awards ceremony was held recently in Dubai and was attended by over 150 senior industry leaders and officials.

The award recognizes and acknowledges insurers who set new benchmarks of success with a stand out business performance delivered through a strong business model, wide-reaching network, great marketing initiatives, innovative product development and exceptional customer service over the past 12 months.

