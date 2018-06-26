Al Aadi participates in ASFAA Congress

MUSCAT: Khalid bin Ali al Aadi, Treasurer of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) and Chairman of Oman Sport and Active Society Committee, took part in the 15th Congress of the Asiania Sport for All Associations (ASFAA) hosted in Hong Kong from June 21 to 24. The main theme of the Congress was ‘Achieving Sport for All through Olympic Education’. Speakers included distinguished practitioners in sports, including officials and experts from various countries of the world. The delivered papers dealt with dealing with a number of axes exploring the latest perspectives of sport for all, including a bright future for sport for all and development of activities and programmes over the past years as well as the relationship between National Olympic Committees and committees concerned with sport for all. The participants paid a visit to the Sports Institute in Hong Kong where they familiarised themselves with the mechanism used for building capacities and honing the skills of athletes to become future champions.

