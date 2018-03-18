Ajman University delegation visits OEPPA

MUSCAT: A delegation from Ajman University on Sunday visited the premises of Oman Arabic newspaper and the Observer and met with the editors-in-chief of the two newspapers and officials of the Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA).

The delegation comprises of Dr Karim Sagheer, Ajman University President, Dr Abdul Haq al Nuaimi, Vice-Chancellor for Advancement and Communication and Dr Khalid al Saleh, Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

Earlier, the delegation held a meeting with the Omani graduates of Ajman University and visited the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) to discuss cooperation between the two universities in various fields including exchanging members of the academic staff as well as training and scientific research. — Picture by Faisal al Balushi

