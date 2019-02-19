Oman Sport Sports 

Aisha wins U-12 title at ISC Open

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Aisha bint Essam al Busaidi put in a brilliant display of confidence to claim the girls under-12 singles crown at the ISC-Muscat Pharmacy Open Junior Tennis Tournament organised by the Indian Social Club Oman. In the final, the talented eleven-year-old Omani player exhibited sound temperament and a brilliant all-round game to deprive challenger Aayra Malhotra any liberties on the way to registering a convincing 6-1, 6-1 win. There was very little Aayra could do to unsettle Aisha who scored cross-court and down the flank winners at will.

