AIRPORT SCALES NEW HEIGHTS

The Muscat International Airport has completed two weeks of successful operations without any glitches. Shaikh Ayman bin Ahmed al Hosani, CEO of Oman Airports, told media persons on Wednesday that all the airport’s services and facilities have proved quite “successful with no glitches or setbacks reported so far”.

“Passengers are feeling at ease after observing the big difference between the old and the new passenger terminal,” he said.

The media gathering was attended by editors-in-chief and managing editors of local newspapers and representatives of the Public Authority for Radio and TV.

Oman Airports had called the media gathering to explain the successful operations at the passenger terminal of new airport in its second week.

The gathering reviewed efforts made by Oman Airports and its strategic partners to ensure a successful workflow as per the plans set by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation and the Oman Aviation Group.

Four visual displays were presented by the Oman Airports explaining the pre-operation tests trial runs, which exceeded expectations with nearly 25,000 volunteers participating in them.

These tests contributed to the improvement of services currently being provided at the airport.

Oman Airports also reviewed the plans for transferring the old airport’s staff to the new airport prior to the commencement of commercial operations at the new airport.

The displays highlighted advantages of the new passenger terminal compared with the previous one.

Oman Airports lauded the passengers for their cooperation and understanding of the transition activities as well as the readiness of airlines that contributed to a seamless transition.

“All aspects relating to the commencement of commercial operations went as planned,” it said.

The new airport boasts advanced services and

state-of-the-art-facilities. We are aiming to be among the world’s top 20 airports by 2020, said Al Hosani.

During a tour of the airport facilities, the media persons came across new features that would be introduced shortly, including iris scan.

Besides, the catering building will be ready by end of this year.

The display also reviewed the car park pre-booking services in addition to services provided to persons with special needs.

The new passenger terminal boasts 118 counters, 40 jet bridges and 29 waiting halls, and accommodate 20 million passengers per annum.

Like this: Like Loading...