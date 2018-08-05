Airport photo expo highlights beauty of Dhofar

SALALAH, Aug 5 – A distinct photo exhibition opened at the Salalah Airport on Sunday with 38 photographs highlighting the tourism components of Dhofar Governorate. The exhibition would continue for 15 days. The exhibition was inaugurated by Shaikh Abdullah bin Aqeel al Ibrahim, Acting Deputy Governor of Dhofar. The exhibition is a joint initiative of Salalah Airport and a group called ‘Dhofar Khareef through Omani Lens’.

Salem al Yafie, Vice-President of Salalah Airport, called photo exhibition an opportunity to showcase Salalah as a tourist destination among the visitors while giving the photographers unique platform among variety of viewers.

“This is part of our keenness to integrate the national creative initiatives with Oman’s tourism, which has emerged as an integral part of the Sultanate’s economy. We are proud to display the nature, which becomes more beautiful during the Khareef season,” he said.

Among the photographs, 12 show new tourist attractions that have been highlighted by the visitors through various media.

Others are photographs of places, which are popular among visitors all the time.

“Apart from promotion of the destination, the idea is to give the visitors an understanding about the places which they can visit during their stay in Salalah,” said Al Yafie. The sites featured in the exhibition are spread all over the Dhofar Governorate, as some 20 tourist sites have been showcased here. “Since the airport is the first gate for the visitors coming by air, it is a value addition also from the Salalah Airport management to showcase important tourism sites in Salalah.”

Apart from nature, there are pictures of historical attractions, museums, forts, castles and exceptional weather condition this season, which has brought greenery in and around Salalah. Haitham al Shanfari, head of the ‘Dhofar Khareef through Omani Lens, thanked the airport management for support. All the photos, according to him, are taken by Omani photographers. “Our work is part of the Omani Society for Photography. This is our initiative to promote tourism in Dhofar. The selection of the airport as a venue of the exhibition is aimed purely at drawing the visitors’ attention at the important tourism sites in and around Salalah,” he said.

