Airport gets fuel via pipeline

The Orpic Logistics Company on Wednesday inaugurated one of its key projects — Muscat-Suhar Product Pipeline (MSPP) and main fuel terminal in Al Jefnain in the Wilayat of Al Seeb. With this, jet fuel gets pumped directly from the Al Jefnain terminal to the new Muscat International Airport. Orpic Logistics Company, a joint venture between Orpic and Compañía Logística de Hidrocarburos (CLH), inaugurated the projects under the auspices of Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office. The project comes in response to the strategic objectives set by the government for developing oil products logistics solutions in the Sultanate to meet the rapidly growing demand for fuels. The $336-million investment is an important logistics project, which will deliver more than 50 per cent of Oman’s fuel via state-of-the-art storage facility in Al Jefnain.

