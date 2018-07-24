Airport bus fare to stay at 500 baisas

Muscat, July 24 – Mwasalat said the fares for airport bus services will continue to be 500 baisas per trip until December 31. Mwasalat launched routes from the airport to Mabela and Ruwi following the opening of the new Muscat airport on March 20. It introduced a number of buses specially designed for airport passengers, with special provisions for luggage and those with special needs. The Mabela route (IA) stops will be Al Khoud, Al Hail, Muscat City Centre, Al Sahwa Tower, old airport and Muscat International Airport. The Ruwi route (IB) stops will be Wadi Adei, Wattayah, Qurum, Sarooj, Al Khuwair, Ghubra, Athaiba and Muscat International Airport. The price initially announced for the period from March 20 to June 2018 was 500 baisas, which was expected to be RO 1 at the end of the promotional period.

