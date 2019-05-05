Airline meet sets new targets

MUSCAT: Oman Air held a major conference of airport services managers in Muscat. The conference brought together more than 100 airport managers from across Oman Air’s network. The three-day event, provided a forum to discuss results, plans and projected targets. The theme of the conference: Airport Operations Transformation Journey, A Flight to Success, reflected appropriately the realities of airline business and the need to adapt to the new operating environment and to embrace new technology. Hosted by Saleem Amanulla, Senior Vice President, Ground Operations at Oman Air, the conference saw presentations from members of Oman Air’s senior management team.

Speakers at the conference emphasised the importance of customer service, effective communications and vigilance on security issues, while delegates also heard of plans of Oman Air’s exciting fleet and network expansion programme. Speaking on this, Abdulaziz al Raisi, Chief Executive officer of Oman Air, said: “The airport services managers have made major contributions to the achievements of Oman Air over the last year. I would like to thank them for their efforts and commitment, and I am confident that they will continue to make a major contribution to Oman Air in the years to come. This conference has provided the opportunity to recognise the excellent work carried out, to date, listen to the views and suggestions of our front line managers and plan effectively for the future. I look forward to working with each of our airport services managers to deliver an outstanding passenger experience for every customer.”

Saleem Amanulla added, “Our airport services managers play an essential role in delivering success for Oman Air. The importance of their role will continue to increase along with the need for a coordinated international approach to manage our services. I urge all airport services managers to act as ambassadors for Oman Air and raise the profile of the airline within their own network airports. We are grateful to Mustafa al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Aviation Group and Abdulaziz al Raisi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air for agreeing to be the Chief Guests for the Awards Ceremony.”

The highlight of the conference was the CEO Service Excellence Awards ceremony where exceptional individuals and stations were recognised for their outstanding contributions in the area of airport operations.

