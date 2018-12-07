Air New Zealand workers plan strike before Christmas

An Air New Zealand Boeing 777-300ER plane taxis after landing at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney, Australia. — Reuters

WELLINGTON: Employees at Air New Zealand are planning to go on strike just four days before Christmas, the company said in a statement, a move that could affect thousands of customers in the peak travel season. Unions served notice to the airline of the planned total strike by almost 1,000 employees following a pay dispute.

The company said the strike would take place on December 21, its busiest travel day of the year, with almost 42,000 customers booked to travel on domestic and international flights potentially facing cancellations.

The unions also warned of further industrial action.

The flag carrier airline of New Zealand was notified of the strike by the Aviation and Marine Engineers Association (AMEA), which represent the company’s aircraft maintenance engineers, aircraft logistics and related staff. — Reuters