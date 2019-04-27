Main World 

Air India server systems restored after affecting flights

Oman Observer

Air India on Saturday said its server system was restored after being down for more than five hours and affecting some flights across the world.

“Air India System restored,” chairman and managing director (CMD) of Air India, Ashwani Lohani told Reuters partner ANI.

The state-owned carrier a Tweeted earlier “Due to a breakdown in our server system some of our flights are getting affected all over the world.”

Several travellers, including Bollywood actress Gul Panag, took to Twitter to complain about the flight disruptions.

India’s Jet Airways, which previously had a fleet of around 120 largely Boeing planes, was forced to indefinitely halt all flight operations on April 17 after its banks rejected the carrier’s plea for emergency funds. Reuters

 

