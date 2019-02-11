Passengers from Muscat suffer nose bleed on Air India Express

Muscat: A few passengers suffered nose bleeding on an Air India Express flight from Muscat to the Indian city of Kozhikode on Sunday due to pressurisation problem, according to official sources.

“It happened on Sunday’s flight to four passengers. But they were provided medical help at airport and were declared fit to travel. And they travelled same flight after About 8-9 hours. All passengers of this flight were facilitated and also served breakfast and lunch at airport restaurant,” the top airline official in Muscat said.

The incident was reported soon after the plane, with 185 passengers on-board, took off from Muscat International airport.

Air India Express in a statement said the plane returned to bay due to ‘aircraft pressurisation problem’ and four passengers had nose bleeding.

The four passengers were treated by the airport doctor and declared fit to travel. Few other passengers who had experienced discomfort and ear pain soon became alright after the aircraft landed back and they were inside the terminal building, the statement said.