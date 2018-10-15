Air India hostess hurt after falling from aircraft

Mumbai; A 53-year-old air hostess of Air India was injured after falling off an aircraft which was getting ready for departure at the Mumbai International Airport, the airline said.

The incident took place in the morning on the Air India’s New Delhi-bound flight AI 864, it said.

The airline termed the incident as ‘unfortunate’ and said that it was investigating into it. “In an unfortunate incident, one of our cabin crew (members), Harsha Lobo, fell down on the tarmac from the Boeing-777 aircraft door while closing it,” the airline said in a statement.