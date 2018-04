A source at the Ministry of Defence said that an aircraft belonging to the Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) met with an accident during a routine training mission on Sunday morning resulting in the death of a pilot, while carrying out national sacred duty. The Rafo commander, officers and personnel expressed their condolences on the death of Flying Officer Sulaiman bin Abdullah bin Zayed al Balushi, praying to Allah to give his family patience. — ONA

