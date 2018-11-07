AIM IS TO BE AMONG TOP 10 IN LOGISTICS SECTOR

Muscat, Nov 7 – The Sultanate aims to be among top ten in the world in logistics by 2040, said Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications (MoTC). Speaking on the opening day of International Road Transport Union (IRU) World Congress here on Wednesday, he said the country’s focus will be on developing the soft infrastructure, marketing, human capital and trade facilitations. His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, presided over the opening ceremony of the congress, which was held under the theme, ‘Innovation on the Move’.

Organised by the IRU and hosted by ASYAD in collaboration with the MoTC, the Congress aims at sharing views on road transport and the future of this sector. HH Sayyid Asaad said an ambitious programme is being implemented by MoTC and there are Royal directives from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to “do everything possible to keep pace with developments over the coming 20 years”. Meanwhile, Dr Al Futaisi said the Congress will provide a platform for supporting the transport sector and linking international trade routes with markets. He said Oman has world-class road networks linking ports, free zones, airports and industrial zones, and maintains three deep ports that serve the needs of emerging markets in India, East Africa, Iran and Gulf countries that are fully integrated with its free zones.

The country has five state-of-the-art airports, he said. “We work continuously towards augmenting integration with the global economic alliances and facilitating trade in order to enhance road transport ecosystem.” He said the Congress will discuss rapid changes in logistics technologies, especially how to use technology. “We should be prepared well for it. There will be changes in polices and legislations associated with such technologies and many debates that will focus on this field.” “The Sultanate has a very strong geopolitical competitive edge not only for its geographic location outside the Strait of Hormuz and being close to the big world markets in North Africa and the Indian sub-continent, but also due to the fact that the Sultanate is known for its balanced policies and promotion for peace,” said the minister.

“These policies may act as strong enablers and may play a key role in promoting business and logistics activities and attracting foreign investments,” he said. The opening day of the Congress discussed a range of issues, including the Sultanate’s need to “take advantage of being at the heart of dynamic corridors of the world”. With excellent infrastructure, including dynamic airports, good road networks and established sea ports at Salalah, Suhar and Duqm, experts felt the country should explore all possible opportunities under the National Logistics Strategy. It was revealed the Sultanate’s joining the Customs Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention) will help resolve the issue of timeless waits at land borders for freight trucks. The activation of TIR will strengthen Oman’s position as a major global logistics hub, facilitate regional trade and increase investor confidence in the sector.

Speaking to the Observer, Ahmed al Balushi, CEO, Mwasalat, said as per the pact, certain forms will be given to truck drivers transporting goods to countries. These forms will be provided by Mwasalat. They will ensure goods loaded meet the terms and they don’t have to wait for long at the border checkpoints. José Manuel Durão Barroso, former president of the European Commission, urged the industry to work together to effect a positive change. “It is essential to talk regardless of differing interests and animosities, because talking is what leads to deals, which in turn, means trade and global prosperity.” He revealed the company was working towards a number of innovations such as smart ticketing, passenger information systems and automated vehicle management systems.

Vinod Nair