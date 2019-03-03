AIIB delegation to discuss Oman 2040

Muscat: A delegation from the Board of Directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) commences a visit to the Sultanate on Sunday to meet key officials from both the public and private sectors. The four-day visit is part of AIIB’s country engagement programme, and is organised in collaboration with the State General Reserve Fund (SGRF), on the theme of “Oman’s Plan to Diversify from Fossil Fuels”. The visit’s agenda will primarily focus on Oman’s vision 2040. The visit aims to bring together infrastructure experts and support practical and project-driven networking, with a focus on utilising innovative finance to address critical infrastructure needs.

The AIIB delegation will meet ministers and senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Transport and Communications, Special Economic Zone Authority in Duqm (SEZAD), the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP) and the Central Bank of Oman (CBO), as well as other officials involved with infrastructure planning and projects. Oman was one of the 57 founding members of AIIB, which now has 93 members worldwide. Till date, AIIB’s Board of Directors has approved up to $504 million for two projects in Oman; the Oman Broadband Project and the Duqm Port Commercial Terminal and Operational Zone Development Project. — ONA