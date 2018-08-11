AI Forum in Salalah on Aug 13

MUSCAT: The Information Technology Authority (ITA) will organise a 4.0 Digital Trends Forum on Artificial Intelligence at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation in Salalah on August 13, Monday. The opening ceremony of the forum will be held under the patronage of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications. The forum comes as part of ITA efforts in realising the objectives of e.Oman strategy to transfer the Sultanate into a knowledge-based society and bridging digital illiteracy. It aims at sharing information and updates about the latest trends in ICT, as well as creating a common networking platform for professionals and people interested in ICT.

It also seeks to support the Omani IT enthusiasts and specialists to get introduced to the latest developments in the area along with helping to find solutions to the challenges faced by the Omani IT specialists to be ready for the future technologies. The forum’s sessions and papers will be delivered by prominent international and local speakers targeting public and private organisations, academics, decision makers and ICT specialists and enthusiasts. ONA

