AI could be a boon for Alzheimer’s patients: Study

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can prove to be essential for healthcare providers to detect and manage Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia, from which 44 million people suffer. In the study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, the team introduced supervised Machine Learning (ML) as a modern approach and new value-added complementary tool in cognitive brain health assessment and related patient care and management. With the increasingly favourable instrument ‘MemTrax’ — an online memory test using image recognition — the clinical efficacy of this new approach as a memory function screening tool has been sufficiently demonstrated.

For the study, a team of researchers including from the Florida Atlantic University, SIVOTEC Analytics and Stanford University employed a novel application of supervised ML and predictive modeling to demonstrate and validate the cross-sectional utility of ‘MemTrax’ as a clinical decision support screening tool for assessing cognitive impairment. The findings showed the potential valid clinical utility of ‘MemTrax’, given as part of the test in screening for variations in cognitive brain health.