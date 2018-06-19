Oman Sport Sports 

Ahmed to officiate in Basketball World Cup

Oman Observer

MUSCAT, June 19 – Omani basketball referee Ahmed al Balushi will officiate a top match between Australia and Philippine on July 2 at the Basketball World Cup which will take place in Philippines capital city of Manila. Al Balushi is ranked as one of the best umpires in Asia and he officiated last three matches in Asian Qualifications including Iran and Iraq match in Teheran. Also, he participated in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games and was the referee for many final matches in Asian leagues besides to the local and GCC matches.

You May Also Like

Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours

Oman Observer Comments Off on Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours

Oman eves get tips, training from Jhulan, Indian coach

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman eves get tips, training from Jhulan, Indian coach

Akinfeev out to save host Russia’s World Cup blushes

Oman Observer Comments Off on Akinfeev out to save host Russia’s World Cup blushes