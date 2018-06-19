Ahmed to officiate in Basketball World Cup

MUSCAT, June 19 – Omani basketball referee Ahmed al Balushi will officiate a top match between Australia and Philippine on July 2 at the Basketball World Cup which will take place in Philippines capital city of Manila. Al Balushi is ranked as one of the best umpires in Asia and he officiated last three matches in Asian Qualifications including Iran and Iraq match in Teheran. Also, he participated in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games and was the referee for many final matches in Asian leagues besides to the local and GCC matches.

