Ahmad returns to Gulf 12 Hours

ABU DHABI: Oman Racing and Ahmad al Harthy have confirmed a return to the end-of-year Gulf 12 Hours at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi in December, where the successful endurance racing squad will — for the first time — compete with the very latest version of the new Aston Martin Vantage GT3. Underlining the extremely strong relationship which has been established with Aston Martin Lagonda, Oman Racing and TF Sport, which engineers and prepares the squad’s car, becomes one of the first customer teams to utilise the new Aston Martin and is aiming high for the Gulf 12 Hours.

Muscat ‘s Al Harthy will be partnered in the 2018 staging of the race on Saturday, 15th December, by ‘works’ Aston Martin drivers Jonny Adam and Darren Turner, a super-competitive line-up which will undoubtedly go into the encounter with the potential to bid for the outright victory.

Back in 2015, the trio finished in third place on Oman Racing’s maiden appearance in the Gulf 12 Hours to claim a podium result for Aston Martin on its first outing in the event. Last year, along with Euan McKay and Tom Jackson, Al Harthy raced to the runner-up spot in the Pro-Am class.

Delighted to be reuniting with Adam and Turner again for this year’s race, it will actually mark the first time Al Harthy and Adam will have raced as team-mates since the pairing won the coveted 2017 Blancpain Endurance Cup Pro-Am title.

“It’s great to be returning to the Gulf 12 Hours again and I’m really looking forward to, what is always, an exciting race”, said Al Harthy, who is backed by Oman Ministry of Sports Affairs, Oman Air, National Bank of Oman, Omantel, Barr Al Jissah and Amouage, “This is something we have been working on for some time, so to be out there with the latest Aston Martin GT3 will be very special.

“It will be a privilege to pair up with Darren and Jonny once again, who are both amazing factory drivers. Yas Marina is close to Oman, so is obviously a true local race for Oman Racing and we’re looking forward to the incredible support I know we’ll receive from all of our guests and amazing sponsors who will be there to cheer us on. I can’t wait to be back in Abu Dhabi.”

He added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to everyone who is making this possible, it’s big news and a great honour for Oman Racing to be running the brand new Aston Martin GT3 in the Gulf 12 Hours. Hopefully, we’ll all have something to celebrate!”

Opening practice for this year’s Gulf 12 Hours will begin at 17:00 (local time) on Thursday, 13th December, at Yas Marina Circuit with two additional practice sessions, plus a three-part qualifying period which starts at 15.45 (local time), following on Friday, 14th December.

On Saturday, 15th December, the opening six hours of the big race will get underway at 09.00 (local time) and after a break from track action of just under three hours, part two will commence at 17:45 (local time) for the final six-hour run to the chequered flag.

