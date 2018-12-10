Oman Sport Sports 

Ahli Sidab, Seeb in semis

Oman Observer

Ahli Sidab sinked Dhofar 5-0 to reach the semifinals of the His Majesty’s Cup Hockey Championship at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Sunday. Rashid al Fazari (12th, 23rd, 51st) pumped in three goals for Ahli Sidab. Mohammed Raheel (21st) and Aseel Ammar (59th) were the other scorers. Ahli Sidab join Seeb in the semifinals from Pool A. In another match, Seeb thrashed Al Salam 7-2. For Seeb, Jabbar Hussain scored a brace (3rd, 38th) and five others scored one goal each.

