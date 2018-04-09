Ahli Sidab Club completes preparations for the National Karate Championship

MUSCAT: Shotokan Karate Centre in Ahli Sidab Club has completed its final preparations for conducting Ahli Sidab Club Fourth National Karate Championship which will be held at Al Amal Club Hall in Ghala on April 27 and 28 under the auspices of Shaikh Rashad bin Ahmed al Hinai, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Sports Affairs.

Before the championship, a course will be conducted for the referees and coaches by Shotokan Karate Center in the Lectures Hall in Al Amal sports Club on April 26. The purpose of the course is to get the participants acquainted with the latest changes in the Karate international arbitration rules.

A ceremony will be organised to present cups, shields and medals on the final day of the championship under the auspices of Rashad al Hinai attended by Matawan al Juma, chairman of the board of Ahli Sidab Club.

Sensei Navas Mokeri, head of Shotokan Karate Centre, announced that the number of the registered contestants in this championship will be around 310 male and female contestants. They represent 21 national clubs, sport academies and private centres from all parts of the Sultanate. There are also two clubs from other countries classified according to the weight and age groups in Kata and kumite including individual and team.

The Ahli Sidab Club represented by Shotokan Karate Centre is conducting this championship after organising successful championships in the previous years and it was praised by all sports entities related to karate in the Sultanate including clubs, coaches, referees and players. The centre is trying to develop this sport through its branches spread in all the governorates of the Sultanate. The organising committee thanks the Oman Karate Committee for its services which help in making karate more popular in the country. In addition, such services raise the standard of karate and reinforce cooperation between the committee and the local and private clubs.

