Ahli Sidab clinch clubs crown

MUSCAT, June 16 – Ahli Sidab lifted the Clubs Chess Championship for juniors on Sunday at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex indoor courts. Ibri club claimed the second place while Salalah club finished third. The chief guest of the final ceremony was Hilal Ali al Sinani, Deputy CEO of Oman LNG for social responsibility, in presence of Ahmed Darwish al Balushi, Chairman of Oman Chess Committee (OCC) and other officials. As many as 100 players representing 21 teams from 19 clubs took part in the tournament which was organised by the OCC from June 13 to 16.

The clubs which participated in the tournament were: Al Rustaq, Yanqul, Al Bashayer, Al Nahda, Al Khabourah, Seeb, Al Suwaiq, Salalah, Ibri, Sohar, Oman Club A and B, Nizwa, Ahli Sidab, Majees, Madha, Qurayat, Al Mudhaibi, Al Salam, Samayil, Al Shabab and Al Nasr. Al Suwaiq team came in fourth position while Sohar were placed in fifth position. The tournament was a good opportunity for the head technical staff of the national team to select the right candidates for the junior national team to represent the Sultanate in the regional and continental tournaments.

The winning team comprised the following players: Qusai al Wardi, Omar al Rahbi, Ahmed al Rahbi, Abdulrahman al Zadjali and Anas al Darooshi.

Ibri team consisted of the following players: Sultan al Rubayie, Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Khalid al Shizawi, Said al Mahrouqi and Suhaib al Rubayei.

The Salalah team: Ahmed Fadhil, Salim Fadhil, Ahmed Jedal, Abdul Rahman Shamas and Ali Bait Said. In the individual categories, Ahli Sidab dominated most of the awards. Qusai al Wadi from Ahli Sidab won the under-9 category award, while Abdulrahman al Zadjali claimed the under-14 award. Anas al Darooshi bagged the under-16 award. Omar al Mamari from Al Salam club won the under-10 section. Faisal al Salhi from Al Suwaiq claimed the under-12 award.