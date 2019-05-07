A&H opens its biggest fashion & department outlet in Oman

MUSCAT: This Ramadhan, Ansar Group is getting closer to people with the opening of its biggest fashion & department store A&H in Al Araimi Boulevard at Al Khoud in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman.

The event was attended by Shaikh Abdullah bin Ali bin Mohammed al Araimi, Ali Akbar Shaikh Ali, Chairman Ansar Group, Hussain Saadat, Managing Director Ansar Group as well as the management team.

A&H is all set to entice its customers at its new store with all ranges of products under one roof with amazing offers that rewards them with chances to win up to 20 luxury cars, along with 640 gifts every time they spend RO 5 at the new store.

A&H officials say that one can look forward to their favourite brands of fashion, footwear, perfumes & cosmetics, watches & sunglasses, bags & sports, household, electronics, gifts & flowers, toys & home linen, garden furniture, furniture, carpets, lights and building materials here at the new store. Customers can find here that fires your imagination with precious collections and the unique selection globally sourced from Italy, Turkey, Germany, France, Thailand, Poland and others, the new store is tailored to meet the specific needs and requirements of this densely populated area in Oman.

