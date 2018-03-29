The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water resources (MRMWR) recently collected samples of water for laboratory tests from a farm where sewage treated water was used for irrigation to grow melons.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries said, “To ensure compliance with the specifications, it sent samples of water for laboratory analysis at International Laboratories and Tests LLC. The results of the chemical analysis showed that the water samples were free of organic pollutants and heavy metals, while the nitrate level was within the permissible limits.

A video went viral that showed sewage water from a green tanker truck was used to irrigate the farm that produced watermelons.

The agriculture ministry added that it immediately managed, in cooperation with the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, to locate the farm and direct the specialists of this ministry to take a sample of the water.

