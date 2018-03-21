Agriculture ministry grants lands to Omani youth for integrated projects

MUSCAT: Dr Fuad bin Jaafar al Sajwani, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, affirmed that the ministry has given many initiatives to the Omani youth related to the allocation of agricultural land with all the facilities that encourage the establishment of integrated projects according to plans that allow the use of land.

In a statement to media on the sidelines of his patronage of the ceremony of honouring the branches of Development Bank that won the 4th annual excellence competition, Dr Al Sajwani said that the ministry has many initiatives on projects that come within the framework of partnership between the public and private sectors, adding that a major project of interest to the community will be revealed next week and implemented in partnership between the ministry and the private sector.

The Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries pointed out that the ministry is currently focusing on attracting Omani youths in incubators to provide them with intensive training programmes in the technical, administrative, marketing and financial aspects that will help them during the first stage to market their products.

He added that once the approvals are obtained by the ministry, the support and financing process will be carried out by the Oman Development Bank with ease.

He stressed the possibility of obtaining financing loans from other institutions including Al Raffd Fund and the banks operating in the Sultanate. — ONA

