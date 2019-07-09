Agriculture ministry, FAO sign cooperation pact

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement for the development and management of small pelagic fish in Oman. The agreement was signed by Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry for Fisheries and Dr Nora Orabah Haddad, FAO Representative in the Sultanate. The project will be implemented in September and in partnership with international experts from FAO and their counterparts at the national level. The implementation of this agreement comes within the framework of achieving the Ministry’s sectoral objectives of ensuring the sustainability of the small pelagic fish in the Sultanate and raising the revenues of these fishery products through the development of value-added fisheries projects that will provide new employment opportunities for the national workforce. — ONA

