Agreement with Yemeni parties on Brigadier Faisal Rajab

Muscat: In response to the Royal orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said to continue efforts on the humanitarian events witnessed by the brotherly Republic of Yemen, and in response to requests presented by the United Nations and several Yemeni parties, the Sultanate has succeeded in reaching an agreement with the relevant authorities in Sana’a on the status of Brigadier.

Faisal Rajab and allow him to communicate with his family for the first time since he was put in custody about five years ago.

The Sultanate hopes to follow that further steps that lead to finding final solutions on the status of all prisoners and missing persons in Yemen. –ONA