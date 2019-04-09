Pact signed for migration of FRiENDi customers to Ooredoo

Muscat: Ooredoo Oman and FRiENDi mobile, part of the Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa group, have entered into a long-term agreement to provide FRiENDi users with mobile services using Ooredoo’s 4G Supernet network.

The migration of FRiENDi mobile’s subscribers to Ooredoo’s mobile network is scheduled to start during the first half of May 2019.

Ian Dench, Ooredoo Oman’s CEO, said, “As the first and most successful Mobile Virtual Network Oprator (MVNO) in Oman, FRiENDi mobile has earned a strong reputation in providing competitive services and world-class customer care to its customers. We are delighted to be partnering with FRiENDi mobile. This agreement is a true testament to the industry-leading credentials of our 4G Supernet network.”

Salma al Maawali, CEO, FRiENDi mobile said, “After having operated in the Omani market for exactly ten years this month, we are extremely excited to now partner with Ooredoo to bring our business to new heights. We are convinced that our customers will benefit from Ooredoo’s exceptional network coverage and speed, and we are looking forward to providing our customers with several amazing offers once we launch our services on Ooredoo’s network.”

“The agreement makes FRiENDi Ooredoo’s largest wholesale business customer in the Sultanate and increases Ooredoo’s customer base by 21 per cent which in turn will increase the

revenue,” the Ooredoo statement to MSM said.

The agreement is valid for seven years, from February 7 2019, subject to the approval of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).