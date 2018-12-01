After Samsung, LG hints at foldable smartphone

After Samsung, its South Korean rival LG has now hinted at launching a foldable smartphone, the media reported. The smartphone maker has applied for three brand name registrations — “Flex”, “Foldi” and “Duplex” — at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). “All three applications are categorised in Class 9 that includes smartphones, so it’s a pretty safe bet that LG is claiming these names for any future devices it makes, foldable or otherwise,” Engadget reported. However, it was not clear if the names would be used for a smartphone or any other device. — IANS

