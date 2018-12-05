Affordable art expo opens tomorrow

Muscat, Dec 5 – The second Affordable Art Exhibition is being held on December 7 and 8 at Bahja Hall, Qurum. The unique initiative was launched last year by Muscat-based artist Radhika Hamlai to bring art closer to the public and convince people that art is not just for the elite.

Radhika explained, “I truly believe that everyone can enjoy art and afford it and I want to create this awareness in Oman. It could be a small piece of paper with your name written by a calligrapher, a large canvas, a greeting card, sculpture there will be something for everyone at the exhibition.” Pieces will be priced between RO1 and RO150 and Radhika hopes to have about 25 artists taking part this year.

“We will be showcasing art from Oman, India, Britain, Greece, and Syria among others. The most exciting part is that this is also a chance for the public to interact with the artists, support the talent the country has to offer and create a vibrant, dynamic community.”