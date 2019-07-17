Additional flights to Kochi announced from Muscat

Muscat: The Indian budget airline, Air India Express, has announced additional flights to meet the demand during Eid al Adha holidays, starting from August 8.

On August 8 and 9, the flight IX 444 will leave Muscat at 7 am.

On August 10 and 11, the flight IX 444 will leave Muscat at 7.15 am

On August 17 and 18, the flight IX 444 will leave Muscat at 4.40 am

Fares on the Muscat- Kochi sector start from RO123, while for the Kochi-Muscat sector prices start from RO88.