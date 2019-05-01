Local Main 

Additional flights announced to Kochi, Mangalore

Muscat: Air India Express has announced more flights on Muscat-Kochi and Muscat-Mangalore sectors to meet summer holidays demand.

These flights, additional to the existing services, will be operated between May 30 and June 9, the airline said.

Between May 30 and June 2, the additional flight (IX 445) from Muscat will leave at 7 am to arrive in Kochi at 12.10 pm.

On June and 8-9, the same flight will leave Muscat at 4.4 0 am to reach Kochi at 9.50 am.

For Mangalore, IX 828 (on June 1 and 8), will leave Muscat at 11.45 am to reach Mangalore at 4.30pm.
As per the company website, one-way prices on both sectors start from RO155 despite the additional flights.

