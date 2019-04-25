Adam-Thamrait road’s 41-km stretch opens

The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) opened on Thursday a 41-km stretch of Adam-Thamrait dual carriageway project for traffic.

The road includes two interchanges, the first is near Al Qa’aa and Al Raki in Adam, while the second one is near Al Zahia and Al Kawther in Adam. Additional 180km is expected to be opened before Fall season 2019.

This came following an inspection visit by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, accompanied by Salim bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, MoTC’s Under-Secretary, Al Dakhiliyah Governor and officials at the ministry.

The ministry has also finalised tender documents for the remaining parts of the Adam-Thamrait road project, which is a 400 km long stretch from Haima to Thamrait. The bids have been already referred to Tender Board in order to be floated in public tenders for implementation.

