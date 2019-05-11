Local 

Adam-Thamrait road to boost trade in Al Wusta

Oman Observer

AL WUSTA: The Adam-Thamrait road in Al Wusta Governorate, once completed, will boost economic, trade and social activities in Al Wusta and other governorates. Besides, the road will ease the traffic movement towards Dhofar Governorate which witnesses intense activities specially in summer when local and foreign tourists flock to Dhofar to enjoy its fine weather. The road will also serve companies operating in Dhofar Governorate particularly oil companies and help them to boost their operations.

