AL DUQM: The Adam-Haima road is expected to be completed before the end of 2019, said Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications. Speaking at a meeting held to review major current and future projects carried out by the ministry in the Al Wusta Governorate, he said 75 per cent of the road project has been completed at present. As for the part related to the Haima-Thumrait road, designs and studies have been completed and they will be submitted to the competent parties. The meeting, held in the Wilayat of Duqm, reviewed projects in the field of transport, communications and maritime affairs. It also listened to proposals and views of citizens on different projects.

He said the Mahout-Duqm road was one of the priorities of the ministry and there was coordination with the Special Economic Zone Authority in Duqm (SEZAD) to complete it. Said bin Hamdoon al Harthy, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Transport and Communications for Ports and Maritime Affairs, said the draft of Oman Maritime Law had been completed and observations made by relevant parties noted. He said the legal review was made at the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

He said some articles on regulation of navigation in territorial waters of the Sultanate have been incorporated into the new draft of maritime law.

The draft law is currently with the Ministry of Legal Affairs for submission to the competent legislative bodies.

Discussions and proposals for the development of the road sector, port services, telecommunications and promotion of flights from Muscat International Airport to Duqm Airport and reduction of prices were raised during the meeting.

Dr Al Futaisi said the number of Omani flights to Duqm Airport stands at six per week.

“If there is a request to increase the number of flights, the Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) will be asked to address possibility of increasing flights.”

Dr Al Futaisi said the current fares are subsidised. “We see them as affordable and reasonable, but there is no harm in studying them in cooperation with the SEZAD.”

When citizens requested a bridge to connect the Masirah Island, Dr Al Futaisi said the ministry conducted a study in this regard. The project will cost half a billion rials, it has found.

He said a study by a specialised consultant found there is no economic feasibility of the project. The ministry will submit the study to the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP), he said.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Me’athad al Ya’aqoubi, Governor of Al Wusta, State Council’s members, Majlis Ash’shura members from the governorate, representatives of the Municipal Council, shaikhs and dignitaries of the wilayats of the Governorate of Al Wusta.

— ONA