Muscat: Rains reported in some parts of Sharqiya and Dakhiliya. Both the regions are experiencing slight to moderate rains.

Meanwhile active south-west winds (20 to 25 knots) on Dhofar and Al Wusta Governorates could cause dust and dirt to escalate into desert and open areas today and tomorrow reported Oman Met Office of Public Authority of Civil Aviation.

Along the coastal area of Oman Sea winds will be variable light at night becoming northeasterly light to moderate during the day and while along the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea and the governorates of Dhofar and al Wusta wind will be southwesterly moderate to fresh and over the rest of the Sultanate winds will be southeasterly light to moderate.

Cloudy skies along the coastal areas of Dhofar governorate and adjoining mountains with intermittent drizzle. Mainly clear skies over the rest of the Sultanate with chances of low level clouds or fog patches along the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea during late night to early morning. Chances of blowing dust over the open areas of the governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates. Chances of convective clouds development with isolated rain, occasionally thunderstorms, over Al Hajar Mountains toward afternoon.

Rough along coastal area of Arabian Sea with maximum wave height 4.0 meters and slight along the rest of coastal areas with maximum wave height of 1.25 meters.

Cautions listed out by Met Office are rough sea along Arabian Sea coast, strong downdraft wind during the thunderstorm and poor visibility during fog formation.

Tomorrow Dhofar is expected to experience cloudy skies along the coastal areas of Dhofar governorate and adjoining mountains with intermittent drizzle. There are chances for low level clouds or fog patches along the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea during late night to early morning. Chances of blowing dust over the open areas of the governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates as well as chances of convective clouds development with isolated rain, occasionally thunderstorms, over Al Hajar Mountains toward the afternoon.

The humidity is expected to range between 40 to 85% in Muscat and 80% to 95% in Salalah.

The highest temperature is expected to reach 49 degrees Celsius while the lowest is expected to be in Jabal Shams with 24 degrees Celsius.