Action against 100 firms for breaking law

MUSCAT, JUNE 9 – The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has suspended 100 foreign investment companies for their failure to comply with foreign investment regulations in the Sultanate. The ministry said that the suspension will continue until they adhere to the Foreign Investment Law in force in the Sultanate and rectify the errors with the “Invest Easy” portal. According to Mubarak bin Mohammed al Dhonai, Director-General of Commerce, the number of foreign investment companies till the end of 2018 stood at 10,392. “The ministry will continue to provide facilities to all local and foreign institutions and companies as part of the government’s move in attracting investments to the Sultanate,” he said. Invest Easy allows companies to register their organisations online, and also allows them to track any applications.

