Achievers of Musannah wilayat felicitated

Muscat, Feb 24 – “Our Musannah” initative felicitated the citizens of the wilayat who won local and global recognition in 2018 at Al Nukhadha hall in Musannah on Saturday. Shaikh Saad Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports, presided over the function and presented awards to the achievers. Darwish bin Ismaeel bin Ali al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, was present. The event commenced with the recital of Holy Quran followed by a video of the main goals of the initiative and challenges. Ahmed Jameel al Naamani, chairman of “Our Musannah” said speech the initiative was launched in 2017. “Despite the late setting up of the initiative, we are proud with all the success recorded till now. We are looking for many activities and programmes in this year. We thank all our partners and sponsors. Special thanks to the volunteers who work in the group to raise the level of social activities. Poet Ali al Mujaini recited his work at the event. The chief guest also presented mementos to the sponsors and partners of “Our Musannah” initiative.

