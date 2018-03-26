ACFE talk on fraud investigation tomorrow

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) Oman Chapter is holding a talk on ‘Investigation Interviewing and Interrogations’ at the College of Banking and Financial Studies on Wednesday, March 28, at 6 pm as part of their CPE session. Abdul Hakeem al Ojaili, CEO of Bank Dhofar will be the Guest of Honour at the event.

“In every workplace investigations, interviewing and interrogation are the most important means to obtain needed information to establish facts and findings. Successful resolution of a fraud investigation requires getting confessions the correct and legal way,” said Jose Chacko, Partner, Forensic Technology Services at Crowe Horwath Oman. Jose, who is also the Vice-President of ACFE Oman Chapter, will speak at tomorrow’s event.

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) is the world’s largest anti-fraud organisation incorporated in the United States and headquartered in Austin, Texas. The Association is the premier provider of anti-fraud training and education. Together with more than 80,000 members the ACFE is reducing business fraud worldwide and inspiring public confidence in the integrity and objectivity within the profession. ACFE Oman is sponsored by College of Banking and Financial Studies. “Occupational fraud is a significant threat to any organisation. Those organisations which employ fewer anti-fraud controls are more vulnerable to fraud,” said Davis Kallukaran, President — ACFE Oman.

