ACFE activities to promote ‘Fraud Awareness Week’

Business Reporter –

Muscat, Nov 12 –

Nasser H S al Rawahy (pictured), Vice-Chairman of the State Audit Institution of the Sultanate of Oman, will inaugurate The International Fraud Awareness Week organised by the Oman Chapter of The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, at the College of Banking and Financial Studies, Bausher, tomorrow, Wednesday, November 14 at 6 pm. The event will be followed by a talk on “The Role of The State Audit Institution in Protecting Public Funds, Combating Corruption and Conflict of interest”, by Sharifa Yahya al Mahrouqi, Director General State Audit, Oil and Gas Section. There will also be a presentation on ‘Card Fraud’ by Salim Marzooq al Mushaifri, Head of the Anti-Fraud Unit /Compliance in Bank Dhofar.

“The last decade has seen a tremendous shift in how we buy and sell goods, both online and in the real world. As our wallets get thicker and credit card scammers get smarter, people are turning to a sleeker, potentially safer alternative to cash and cards: digital wallets,” said Majid al Alawi, Director Training ACFE Oman Chapter. .

”International Fraud Awareness Week is an opportunity for anti-fraud professionals and communities to come together to look at how far reaching the effects of fraud can be,” affirmed Davis Kallukaran President ACFE Oman chapter.

“Fraud is an unseen risk that can be devastating and is a very costly burden that has severe effects on both society and economies. Social and economic well-being and sustainable development is only possible where ‘trust’ prevails over ‘doubt’, and ‘ethical behaviour’ prevails over ‘hostile behaviour’. We have to be aware, competent and cooperative in our fight against fraud, so that we can keep “fraud” as an exceptional result instead of the norm and build a world where ‘trust’ and ‘prosperity’ prevails.”

“As a global team, ACFE is passionate about making a difference in the lives of people. One of our important values, is to be trustworthy in the eyes of those we serve, and fraud and ethics awareness, is one component to support us in upholding this value,” added Jose Chacko, Vice-President of the Chapter and Partner Forensic Technology and Services at Crowe Oman.

Related