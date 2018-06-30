Science Tech 

Acer launches new ‘Nitro 5’ gaming laptop

Oman Observer

Taiwanese electronics brand Acer on Thursday launched its all new “Nitro 5” gaming laptop, with improved specifications, for $965 (Rs 65,999) for the AMD-based model and $1,065 (Rs 72,999) for the 6-Core Intel processor-based variant. “The new ‘Nitro 5’ has been developed for gamers who want powerful specs to enable great experiences on-the-go at affordable price point. The advanced features and the latest hardware with a refreshed striking exterior adds to its uniqueness and provides the feeling of intensity to a gamer,” Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, said in a statement. Powered by 6-Core high-performance 8th-Generation Intel Core processor with Optane memory or AMD Ryzen 5 processor, the new device is targeted towards users who enjoy gaming with friends and building their own network of like-minded players.

