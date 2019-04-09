Ace filmmaker says Oman is land of love, recounts 5-day eventful tryst

In Oman for a five-day visit, Bengali director cum actress Mahua Chakraborty shared that she fell in love with Oman the first time she laid eyes on it.

“From the moment I landed on April 1 at the airport, I felt this land is known to me for ages. Maybe it’s because I felt peace,” she shared.

“After getting over with the formalities, I was received by a representative from the ministry. I have spoken to him earlier but never had met him. The aesthetically lit roads were so charming. On the same night, we went to see Muttrah Corniche, Muscat Palace and the National Museum before heading to the hotel. The feeling? No words to describe. The amazing, flawless roads and streets and an absolute silence took my breath away,” she shared.

Mahua is an acclaimed filmmaker who made her debut in the film Maa Bhabani Maa Aamar in 1982. She then appeared in the film Mahisagarne Aare in 1989 while her directorial debut came in 2015 for the feature-length film Glamour. It was followed by the well-received Tanzil and “Amar Bhoe’ which means “My Fear that dealt with the five phobias humans encounter in their daily life. Because of her impeccable resume, she has been a judge for various film festivals all over the world.

A well-travelled filmmaker, she was spellbound by Oman’s enviable diversity of landscape, the down-to-earth people starting from the immigration officials and the interesting traditions.

Welcomed by Mohammed Saif al Riyami, Director of the International Office of the Ministry of Tourism on her second day, she said she was touched by the warm hospitality accorded to her.

It was a series of visits and meet-ups right after. She was taken to the Indian Embassy where she met with some officials whom she shared her intention of making an Oman- India collaborative film.

She also met with officials from the Oman Film Society where Dr Mohammed Al Kindi, Humaid al Amri, Mohammed al Ajmi, Qasim al Sulimi, Abdullah al Raissi and other representatives of OFS extended their warm welcome.

“My favourite Arabic coffee arrived along with love. It wasn’t expected at all. They were so patient to hear out the entire planning from me,” she shared adding that something is definitely coming soon.

Taken to different places in the capital, Mahua has all but appreciation for how Oman has progressed.

“One important thing that took my soul away is His Majesty and his vision. I completely admire him. As a film maker, I have realised that Oman is a country where you get thousands of frames at one stretch as wherever you turn your camera is a good shot, thanks to the unique landscape. I guess that’s the charm and charisma this place,” she said.

She visited forts and castles in Oman and went to Nizwa on her fourth day upon the invitation of Mohammed Al Kindi. The Royal Opera House Muscat and the Grand Mosque were also part of her itinerary.

She shared that her five days visit inspired her to work harder and has motivated her to come back.

“I have visited a lot of countries in my nearly two decade long career but something took my heart away this time,” she said.

“My father always told me to follow my heart and this time my heart, I think I left in Oman. I have to come back and get it. Oman is something I will definitely call the land of love,” Mahua shared on her social media account.

